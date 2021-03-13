A man has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after being found guilty of a string of sexual offences against a young girl.

Michael Anthony Lloyd, 64, from Doncaster was charged with attempted rape and sexual assault. The victim was only 11 when the abuse started and continued until she was 13.

At his sentencing Judge Sarah Wright, paid tribute to the girl's courage to come forward and protect others saying her evidence was 'utterly compelling.'

The evidence of the victim was utterly compelling. You had no thought or concern for her feelings and the effect on the girl caused catastrophic, immeasurable harm Judge Sarah Wright

Lloyd’s abuse was uncovered when the girl confided in a close friend, who informed teachers at their school and a report was made immediately to South Yorkshire Police.

DC Becky Breakwell, who led the investigation said Lloyd has always denied the allegations and showed no remorse.

Despite being so young, Lloyd’s victim has always provided a very clear account of his perverse actions towards her. She suffered over a period of three years, feeling unable to tell anyone what was happening. “Lloyd has always denied the allegations against him showing no remorse for the devastating impact this has had on his victim, instead insisting that his actions were innocent play. DC Becky Breakwell

DC Breakwell continued: “It is critical that all victims of child sexual abuse feel that they can speak out and talk about what has happened to them. We will investigate all reports and have specially trained officers and partners who can offer the right help.

The victim has shown exceptional bravery and this conviction, which will ensure others are kept safe, would not have been possible without her continued strength and resolve.”

The victim is currently receiving support from the Doncaster Rape and Sexual Abuse Counselling Service (DRASACS).

Lloyd, of Broxholme Lane, was jailed at Sheffield Crown Court and will be subject to the sex offender register for life.