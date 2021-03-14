Doorstep vigils held across Yorkshire in memory of Sarah Everard

Doorstep vigils were held across Yorkshire on Saturday evening in memory of Sarah Everard.

The 33-year-old, originally from York, went missing in Clapham, in South London, on March 3 after visiting a friend's house.

Her body was found in woodlands in Kent on Wednesday - a week after her disappearance. On Saturday, a serving Metropolitan Police officer accused of murdering Ms Everard was remanded in custody after his first court appearance.

Police constable Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with kidnapping and murdering Ms Everard.

Vigils were organised across the country, such as in Sheffield, Hull, York and Leeds. However, following concerns surrounding Covid-19 restrictions, the gatherings were cancelled and people were instead urged to light a candle on their doorstep.

Despite vigils being cancelled, some people turned up at York Minster to pay their respects to Sarah Everard before being dispersed.

A planned Vigil in Clapham Common, where Ms Everard was last seen, was also cancelled. However clashes broke out on Saturday evening between police officers and mourners.

The event in Clapham, south London, was largely peaceful, but scuffles broke out at the front of a crowd as police surrounded a bandstand covered in floral tributes to the 33-year-old marketing executive.

Members of the crowd could be heard shouting “shame on you” and “you are scum” after the brief clash, while one woman screamed “you’re supposed to protect us”.

A woman holds up a placard as people gather in Clapham Common Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

The force is now under intense pressure to explain its handling of a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard, with Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick urged to consider her position.