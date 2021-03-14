The World Snooker Championships, held annually at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre, is set to become one of the first sporting events this year to welcome back spectators.

Judd Trump with World Snooker Championship Trophy in 2019 Credit: PA

Major events like the World Snooker Championships and the FA Cup final have been identified by the government as potential pilot events ahead of mass crowds returning in the summer.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sports haven't revealed yet how many spectators will be allowed to attend these pilot events.

These test events will be crucial in finding ways to get fans and audiences back in safely without social distancing. We will be guided by the science and medical experts, but will work flat out to make that happen. We want to get the people back to enjoying what they love and ensure some of our most important growth industries get back on their feet. Oliver Dowden, Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport

This year's World Snooker Championships are scheduled to take place between 17 April and 3rd May.

This is fabulous news for the players, who have really missed the buzz of playing in front of a crowd. The atmosphere on the first morning at the Crucible will be better than ever. And for those lucky few who have a golden ticket it will an amazing experience. Snooker continues to lead the way in the sporting world as we fight back against difficult times. Barry Hearn, Chairman, World Snooker

Last year's event was postponed from it's original date in spring to late summer due to the pandemic. It was also used as a pilot scheme for the safe return of spectators with fans allowed inside The Crucible for three days of the tournament, including the two days of the final.