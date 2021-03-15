South Yorkshire mayor Dan Jarvis and council leaders across the region have committed to offer people under the age of 21, 80 pence fares on bus and tram services.

It forms parts of a £23.45m support package to tackle unemployment and help the South Yorkshire’s young people recover from the pandemic.

Leaders said the move would help young people to better access education, training and employment across the county.

In South Yorkshire, the claimant count for unemployment benefits is higher for 16-24 year-olds than the rate nationally. In Barnsley, Doncaster and Rotherham, the youth claimant count is between 9% and 10%, some of the highest rates in the country.

The reduced fares will also apply to tram travel Credit: PA Images

The policy will come into force on 21 June this year and will run until June 2022. It is likely to be discussed at a later stage to see if it can run past the initial 12 months.

The Mayor of the Sheffield City Region, Dan Jarvis, said:

I have always believed that where you grow up shouldn’t determine where you end up. And despite the Government turning its back on our young people by failing to keep promises on levelling up, I will make sure every young person in South Yorkshire has access to the jobs and training opportunities they need to succeed. We are backing our young people and investing in their future. Dan Jarvis, Mayor of the Sheffield City Region

Transport bosses said the policy will aim to strengthen the ability of younger people to access and connect to jobs and training opportunities and increase the numbers of under 21s using public transport.

Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones has welcomed the move. She said:

The pandemic has hit our young people hard in Doncaster and the wider region and it has been a challenge on so many levels. Ros Jones, Mayor of Doncaster

She added: "By extending concessionary fares to those up until the age of 21, it is hoped this will help our younger generation to travel for essential work, training, school, college or university and help with the financial pressures during difficult times for so many people and families.

"The extension will also help when we get back to some sense of normality and can travel for leisure, visiting family and friends which is so important for health and wellbeing."

The scheme has also been supported by Rotherham MP, Sarah Champion, who tweeted to say it's "exactly what young people are asking for":