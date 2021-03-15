Hundreds of people have gathered in Millennium Square in Leeds tonight for a vigil in memory of Sarah Everard.

The event has been organised by the group Sisters Uncut, who are also demonstrating for the right to protest, with MPs debating a bill which could give police greater powers to take action against protestors.

People have gathered to lay flowers in Millennium Square Credit: ITV Calendar

33-year-old, Sarah Everard, originally from York, went missing in Clapham, in South London, on 3 March after visiting a friend's house.

Her body was found in woodlands in Kent a week later. Serving Metropolitan Police officer, police constable Wayne Couzens, 48, is charged with kidnapping and murdering Ms Everard.

Sarah went missing on 3 March

Ahead of the event in Leeds tonight, West Yorkshire Police released a statement, asking everyone to consider the risk to their own health during the pandemic and consider attending events at a later date. The statement reads:

West Yorkshire Police condemn violence towards any members of our communities. We understand the genuine safety concerns that women have, concerns which have been amplified following the recent tragic death of Sarah Everard. Women should always feel safe to walk the streets of West Yorkshire and we remain committed to making the county a safe place to live and work for everyone. West Yorkshire Police statement

It continues: "It is entirely normal that the public wish to express their solidarity and concern in these circumstances.

Hundreds of people gathered in Millennium Square on Monday evening Credit: ITV Calendar

"However, the threat from Coronavirus remains and any large gathering is a real risk to individuals’ health. Throughout this pandemic, West Yorkshire Police has sought to encourage and explain to the public, in order to keep them safe, rather than move to enforcement. Although that always remains an option where we feel it necessary and appropriate.

"We understand how important the issue of tackling violence against women is and that women want to make their voices heard, but we would ask everyone to consider the current risk to their own health and think about attending public events at a later date, when it is both safe and legal to do so."

It follows backlash against the police handing of a vigil at Clapham Common at the weekend, where clashes broke out between police officers and mourners.

Clashes broke out in Clapham at the weekend Credit: PA Images

On Saturday evening, doorstep vigils were held across Yorkshire after gatherings organised across the country, including in Sheffield, Hull, York and Leeds, were cancelled following concerns around Covid-19 restrictions.

