Parents in Hull are being encouraged to read to their pre-school children to help them prepare for school.

Hull City Council has made a number of free resources available to families across the city, including reading packs and book borrowing schemes.

The council says sharing a book with children can help their wellbeing, imagination, as well as social and emotional developmental skills.

Councillor Peter Clark, Portfolio Holder for learning, skills and safeguarding children said:

If you read to your children often, you are exposing them to a wide range of language and vocabulary, which will help them with language development, communication, thinking and listening skills. “We want children starting school to be confident, ready and happy to learn, and just a few minutes of reading each day can have a big impact on them being ready for school. Councillor Peter Clark, Hull City Council

He added: "If you read one book a day to your child, they will have read 1825 books by the time they are five."

The children's reading charity, BookTrust, says parents can easily make reading more fun for children by talking about the pictures, using noises, funny voices and props.

All families in Hull can access free multi-sensory Bookstart packs from their health visitor, library or nursery. Parents can also borrow books for free from Hull’s libraries, or there are some books which can be accessed online.

As part of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library scheme, families with two-year-old's in Hull can also sign up for a free book each month, via the council's website.