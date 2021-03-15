A woman who seriously injured her husband after stabbing him multiple times has been sentenced to eight and a half years in prison.

Joanne Singleton, 49, of Derrythorpe Road, Althorpe was convicted of Grievous Bodily Harm with intent following the incident on Monday 7 September last year.

The court heard how the day before, Joanne approached her daughter raising concerns that her husband, Kevin Singleton was having an affair, which he previously denied.

At around 2.40pm the following day, Joanne attacked Kevin as he entered the family kitchen. She was holding a knife in each hand, causing 25 serious and life-threatening puncture wounds to his hands, arms, upper body and back.

Joanne then attempted to hide the weapons in a bedroom, before she was later arrested.

Detective Inspector Kerry Bull from Lincolnshire Police said:

This attack could have cost Kevin his life, of which he spent a number of weeks in hospital and a number of months recovering from his injuries. “I’d like to thank my team for the hard work and dedication they showed throughout the course of the investigation. Detective Inspector Kerry Bull, Lincolnshire Police

She added: "I hope that today’s sentencing will provide some comfort to Kevin in knowing that Joanne has been reprimanded for her unjustifiable actions."