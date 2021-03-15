Watch Sarah Clarke's report

A stoat called Whisper has become an internet sensation after attracting 48 millions views of a video following his rehabilitation journey.

Baby Whisper was found and cared for by wildlife artist, Robert Fuller, from Malton in North Yorkshire.

He captured every step of the stoat's journey back to his natural habitat and posted it online, so others can gain a better understand of the timid mammals.

He said:

It's absolutely amazing to see so many views. I have always loved watching stoats and this rehabilitation story has really captured people's hearts. Despite stoats being really common in the UK, they are really illusive and most people only capture a glimpse of them dashing around, but I have designed my garden around them and it's an absolute pleasure to follow their secret lives. Robert Fuller, Wildlife artist

In order to ensure the shy stoats aren't disturbed when he's studying them, Robert has built a rather unconventional entrance to his garden hide - a tunnel that leads from his house!

Whisper has now been released into the wild Credit: Robert Fuller

Whisper has now been released back into the wild, along with Stuart, another stoat Robert cared for.

Robert hopes the millions that have viewed the footage of Whisper have gained knowledge and maybe some affection for the small understudied creatures.

