Police in Scarborough are appealing for information after a man suffered serious facial injuries at a pedestrian crossing on Wednesday 10 March.

He was crossing Falsgrave Road near Sainsbury’s at around 9.10am when he sustained the injuries and police believe a vehicle may have been involved.

Officers say it is possible the man, who has no recollection of what happened, was hurt after his head hit the pedestrian railings on the traffic island, knocking him unconscious.

He was treated in hospital for multiple injuries on his face.

The man is in his 20s and is around 5ft 11ins tall and is described as slim.

Officers investigating the incident are asking for any witnesses or anyone who had a close miss with a pedestrian in the area to come forward.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam or CCTV footage from the area at the time to get in touch by calling 101.