Report by David Hirst

Next to a grieving brother who's won his campaign for tougher sentences after his sister was killed when she was struck by a stolen lorry.

Johnny Wood says he's relieved that a change in the law means life sentences will now be available to judges for similar offences. His sister Jacqeline Wileman died at Brierley, near Barnsley, in September, 2018. David Hirst reports.