Coronavirus: Hull now has worst infection rates in England

Hull now has the highest rate of Covid infections in England. Infections have struggled to drop since late January, remaining largely the same.

However, latest government figures show 157.8 new weekly cases per 100,000 people up the March 10, which is a leap from a rate of 148.6 the previous week.

Julia Weldon, Director of Public Health at Hull City Council, urged people not to feel defeated by the current picture and said every person in the city has the power to make things better.

The rate has been the country’s highest since Friday, but she said they can get them down, as proven over the summer when the city had some of the fewest cases in the country.

There is something for all of us to do. We know one of the reasons our rates are stubborn is that we have very high levels of manufacturing businesses, where the work cannot be done at home. Employers have a really key role here in supporting their staff to work safety. It is crucial to make sure people are able to take time off to isolate when they need to. Julia Weldon, Director of Public Health at Hull City Council

In South Lincolnshire, COVID-19 infection rates are also still some of the highest in the country.

A covid-19 test centre. Credit: ITV News

Health bosses are putting the consistently high South Lincolnshire infection rates down to the working age population going out to earn money and working in essential food production factories.

Two weeks ago saw two Grimsby seafood factory workers dying after testing positive for coronavirus.

It comes as latest data shows the impact of the vaccine, with around three-quarters of people aged 80 and over in England were likely to have Covid-19 antibodies in the 28 days to March 3.

The Office for National Statistics said the figures do not include people in hospitals, care homes or other institutional settings.

It takes between two and three weeks after infection or vaccination for the human body to make enough antibodies to fight Covid-19.