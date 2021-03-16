A man from Lincolnshire who was left with severe brain damage after a cycling accident seven years ago is urging people to wear helmets.

Ryan Smith was left in a coma after being knocked off his bike in 2013. He was not wearing a hemet at the time of the crash, which happened while he was riding to work in his home town of Chapel St Leonard.

He says he would like to see people who have taken up cycling over the last year wear helmets as feels his life would have been different had he worn one.

Ryan Smith Credit: ITV Yorkshire

We haven't been able to get out and inform primary schools and stuff about the importance of wearing a helmet because it's obvious that helmets do work. Ryan Smith, campaigner

But Cycling UK says the health benefits of riding bikes outweigh the risks and think campaigns to promote helmet use put people off cycling and could therefore be detrimental to public health.