Video report by Michael Billington

Vital progress on dementia research has been threatened by the Covid pandemic - according to the charity Alzheimer's Research UK.

Studies have been delayed due to the lockdown and a lack of money - and some labs have even been forced to close.

Research progress has been affected due to Covid-19

Today the charity is calling on the government to renew its promise to double funding to help scientists better understand the condition.

Liz Berry who was diagnosed with the condition aged 55 Credit: ITV

It is being backed by Liz Berry from Lincoln who says her own dementia has deteriorated since the beginning of the pandemic. She was diagnosed with the condition aged just 55.