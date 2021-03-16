An extra £55,000 to help support for families over the Easter break is to be provided in Calderdale.

It's thanks to a new round of grants under the Never Hungry Again fund which helps low-income families across the district.

Since Calderdale Council, the Community Foundation for Calderdale, The Piece Hall Trust and other partner organisations launched the fund in October 2020 to end child hunger for good, donations from across the borough have raised over £100,000 to keep the most disadvantaged children well-fed and healthy, says the council.

This will add to the healthy food and activity parcels which the council will already be distributing just before schools close for Easter, to children who are eligible for free school meals and other lower-income families, he said.

Calderdale voluntary and community organisations are invited to apply for a share of the £55,000 to continue their existing work or identify new projects for children and young people during the two weeks of the Easter holidays.

The deadline for applications is 10am on Thursday, March 18, and payments are due to be made to successful applicants by early April.

Cllr Tim Swift, leader of Calderdale Council Credit: Calderdale Council

Leader of the Council, Councillor Tim Swift said they have set out to end child hunger in Calderdale for good.

"Thanks to the amazing kindness of our communities, we've been able to support families with the healthy food and lifeline that they need during school holidays and beyond.

"Our voluntary organisations and schools continue to provide excellent support to local pupils and their families throughout the pandemic.

"We encourage our local community groups to apply for the new grants."