Detectives are hunting a gang of armed masked men who tied up and robbed a couple in their Bassetlaw home.

The gang, who were carrying metal bars, climbed through a window whilst the couple watched television. They used cable ties to restrain them whilst they ransacked their home stealing jewellery, watches, cash and firearms.

We're asking the local community if they saw anything suspicious in the area around the time it happened, no matter how small. We have several lines of enquiry to follow up and are continuing to work with the victims who have been left shaken by what happened. This must been such a frightening experience for the couple who were disturbed at around 7.30pm on Wednesday (10 March 2021). Detective Sergeant Ricky Ellis, Nottinghamshire Police

The incident lasted around 40 minutes and the couple were not physically injured.

Officers are now appealing to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Ranskill area between 7.30 and 8.30pm to contact them. They are particularly keen to speak to motorists who have may have dash-cam footage or anyone with CCTV.

DS Ellis added: "Being the victim of a burglary is always a deeply traumatic experience and can leave people feeling vulnerable and frightened in their own home, a place where everyone should feel safe.

That’s why Nottinghamshire Police treats burglary with the utmost seriousness and works tirelessly to pursue offenders and bring them to justice."