Report by Jonathan Brown

Bike repairs are now just one call away a village in East Yorkshire - and it's all down to Mike Cargill and his family.

When they moved house in 2015, this disused phone box was on their land.

They adopted it and used the first Covid lockdown - as well as donations from the community - to turn it into a cycle service station with a difference.

"If you're out in the countryside and get a flat tyre there's nothing more annoying than cycling 20 miles home on a partly pumped up tyre", he said.

"They're iconic aren't they. It's important to add things that cheer people up - there's sculptures on the pastures, on walks, you can see it as a sculpture, a little art installation of its own."

"It's enough to make him forget his telephone number..."

Mike Cargill has turned this phone box into a bike repair station Credit: ITV Calendar

Phone boxes have been a fixture on our streets since 1936 - after they were produced to mark King George the fifth's silver jubilee.

They peaked in popularity 30 years ago when there were 92,000 nationwide.

But while many people picked up their mobile phones, many more closed the door to the humble telephone box.

There are currently only around 17 thousand of them in regular active use and for those that aren't still in use, people are being asked to get creative.

BT's Adopt a Kiosk scheme has seen them house everything from books to defibrillators. It's open to community groups, landowners, charities or councils - and costs just one pound.

Mike hopes his creation will help preserve a much-loved local landmark for generations to come - and while it may keep cyclists moving in the short term, the future's full of possibilities.

Mike says - while the phone may have stopped ringing here many years ago - others should take up the call to protect their own piece of history - whether you're nuts about cycling or not.