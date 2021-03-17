Fresh appeal for answers on 12th anniversary of Claudia Lawrence disappearance

A fresh call for information has been issued to mark the 12th anniversary of the disappearance of York chef Claudia Lawrence.

A detective investigating the disappearance of Claudia has said it is not too late for people to come forward and stop the "unrelenting anguish" caused to the chef's loved ones.

Miss Lawrence was reported missing on March 18 2009 after she failed to turn up for a 6am shift at work at the University of York.

Claudia's mother, Joan Lawrence, has been speaking to our presenter Christine Talbot, ahead of the anniversary and says she wants to offer support to others in her position.

Joan says despite having no answers to the mystery of what happened to her own daughter, she will never give up hope of finding her.

Miss Lawrence's father Peter spent years campaigning for the Guardianship (Missing Persons) Bill, also known as Claudia's Law, which allows relatives to take control of their missing loved ones' financial matters.

The law was passed in April 2017 and came into force in 2019, however Mr Lawrence died last month without ever knowing what happened to his daughter.

Peter Lawrence died having never learnt of his daughter's whereabouts

Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox, the new senior investigating officer on the case, said he believes several people know, or have suspicions about, what happened to the 35-year-old when she went missing in York in 2009.

In my view, there are likely to be several people out there who either know or have strong suspicions as to what happened to Claudia.< "For whatever reason, they have maintained a silence for 12 years. That is an awfully long time to carry such a burden of guilt. The longer you carry it, the greater the anguish you are causing to Claudia's family and friends. Detective Superintendent Wayne Fox