Leeds Rhinos rugby legend Rob Burrow awarded honorary doctorate

Former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrows has added a new honour to his sporting collection after being awarded Honorary Doctor of Sport Science at Leeds Beckett University.

Rob was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2019 and has since channelled his energies into working tirelessly to raise awareness and funds to support others who are living with the disease.

Rob Burrow with his children

He played his entire career with Leeds Rhinos and won every honour with the club.

Peter Mackreth, Dean of the Carnegie School of Sport, said: “Rob has inspired athletes and the public in Leeds, Yorkshire and throughout the country. Not only a competitor on the field who gave his all for the team, he is selflessly taking on his newest challenge head-on, to improve the lives of those living with Motor Neurone Disease.”

It is a huge honour and privilege to be awarded an honorary doctorate from Leeds Beckett University. I am very grateful for the support of everyone at the university. Rob Burrow

Rob is one of the most respected players of all time at Leeds Rhinos. Born in Pontefract, he first played the sport for Featherstone Lions amateur rugby league club before joining the Leeds Rhinos Academy.

He rose through the Academy and made his professional debut in 2001 and in his first season scored seven tries in 17 games proving to be one of the most exciting players and being voted as Super League Young Player of the Year. He spent his entire career, 17 seasons, with Leeds Rhinos.

The former Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow announced last year that he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone disease. Credit: Leeds Rhinos

Honorary Doctorates at Leeds Beckett are conferred on individuals whose achievements reflect the values of the university or on individuals who have made a positive impact on Leeds or the region.

Mr Burrow received the award from Sir Bob Murray CBE, chancellor of Leeds Beckett University and Professor Peter Slee, vice chancellor of Leeds Beckett University in an online ceremony attended by his family.