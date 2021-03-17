Man seen kicking dog on CCTV in Doncaster

Footage of a man kicking a small white dog in an industrial estate in Doncaster has been released. The RSPCA is now investigating after CCTV caught the man on camera.

Inspector Graeme Petty said it was spotted after a local business saw a car pull into an area of waste ground on at around 2:45pm on Sunday.

Footage shows a man gets out the car and starts kicking the dog Credit: RSPCA

“In the clip, someone gets out of the car and lets a small white dog out of the car to go to the toilet, before kicking the dog multiple times. Then a second dog - that appears to be a black and white collie-type - jumps out of the car too.”

It happened off Davy Road, part of a large industrial estate on the edge of Denaby Main.

Graeme is now speaking to other business owners in the area to see if there is additional CCTV footage and is also appealing to the public for help with the investigation.

He added: “Anyone who recognises this vehicle, the person or the dogs should get in touch with us by calling 0300 123 8018. Similarly, if anyone else has CCTV in the area then I’d ask them to check their footage and contact us if they have any useful clips.”