Last January Mose Masoe's life changed forever.

Lying on the ground at Wakefield's Belle Vue Stadium he didn't feel any pain. He felt nothing at all.

Mose had been left paralysed after an innocuous tackle in a friendly match whilst playing for Hull Kingston Rovers.

His rugby league career was over. There were fears he may never walk again.

Mose Masoe playing for Hull KR Credit: PA

But after weeks of physio at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield and months of rehabilitation back home Mose took his first steps unaided last September.

It was one small step for a man, but a giant leap for Mose Masoe.

The reality is though that could be as good as it gets. It's likely Mose will always need help and care.

I'm just coming to terms with certain things I won't be able to do. We don't know how long it's going to be. It might change tomorrow, it might not, it might be forever. I just had to say to myself 'this is the new norm'. Everyone says that now - 'the new norm' - because of COVID, but this is the new norm for me now after having a spinal chord injury. Mose Masoe

Today the Mose Masoe foundation has been launched to help ease the financial and psychological burden on other rugby league players and their families.

All the people involved with it - their vision for the foundation is awesome. It's just a way to help people if they get in a situation like me and the family and for us to help them. Mose Masoe

Unable to work due to his injuries, Mose and his family will be the first to benefit. But in the future there could be many more grateful to the work being done by the foundation bearing the name of this giant yet humble man of rugby league