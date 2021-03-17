‘Pop up’ blood donation centre to open in Bradford for Covid-19 study

A 'pop-up' blood donation centre is being launched in Bradford, to help a study into why some people become very ill with Covid-19 while others do not.

Bradford is the first city in England spearheading the unique project looking at the genetic codes which could unlock the reasons why Covid-19 has left some people fighting for their lives, while others of a similar age and background are barely affected by its symptoms.

From Friday 19 March, a temporary centre where volunteers will be asked to give a small blood sample - around just two teaspoons - will be opening at Malik House on City Road. A nurse will also visit people at home if they do not want to go out.

Those leading the study want to recruit people from all walks of life but say those with South Asian or Pakistani backgrounds are key to finding out why they've been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.

Previous research has found that black people are nearly four times as likely to die from Covid-19 as white people. While data suggests that people from Asian backgrounds are up to two and a half times more likely to die.

It's hoped that the results of the study will help identify possible new treatments.

People who live in Bradford are being urged to help the research, simply by giving blood.

How do I take part in the study?

From Friday, eligible volunteers from the city and surrounding areas will be able to donate a blood sample at a temporary, COVID-secure centre in the city - Malik House, Oakwood Court, City Road, Bradford, BD8 8JY.

If you don't wish to travel, the scheme also offers participants the option of making an appointment for a nurse to visit their home.

For more information or to register, go to https://www.genomicsengland.co.uk