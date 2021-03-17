Scarborough - plans in place for 'large number of visitors'

Scarborough Council says it is putting plans in place for when "large numbers of visitors" flock to the borough once the coronavirus lockdown ends.

The authority's cabinet heard today that it will start with reopening of public toilets and car parks at the end of this month.

As the cabinet approved the council's roadmap out of lockdown its finance director, Nick Edwards, said the borough council was committed to reopening in a "safe and welcoming manner" and would be working with businesses to ensure this happens.

An empty Scarborough beach on Saturday, compared with how it looked during the 2019 Easter weekend. Credit: PA

Mr Edwards said: "It's been difficult for the last 12 months and very challenging and we as a council have worked extremely hard but our work doesn't stop here, it continues right through the recovery period.

"In particular, it's been very difficult and challenging for our businesses, especially those in the retail and hospitality sector.

"So it's imperative and important that we continue to work with our businesses and our local communities to make sure that they feel safe and confident.

Whilst we welcome back visitors to our borough, and we expect that those visitors will come in large numbers, our plan sets out a clear plan of action for the council that will allow us to undertake a gradual reopening of the borough in conjunction with the roadmap. Nick Edwards, Finance Director

Mr Edwards said that the public toilets in Foreshore Road would not re-open at the same time as the rest of the facilities as it was undergoing renovation to improve the toilet and create a Changing Places unit. He added that temporary toilets would be provided while the toilets, opposite the beach in the town's South Bay, were closed.

There was also a warning to businesses, with Mr Edwards confirming that any that re-opened before April 12 could face having to repay and Covid grants that they had received during the pandemic.

Paul Thompson, the council's Operations Transport and Countryside manager told councillors that Covid Marshals and Ambassadors will also be employed to guide visitors and also to act as "eyes and ears" on the ground to ensure that the businesses are operating in a Covid secure way as the the restrictions dictate.

Social media will also be used to inform residents and visitors of any changes in restrictions, especially when the national message changes from "stay home" to "stay local" on March 29.