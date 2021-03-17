Three arrested after officer 'seriously injured' by car in Harrogate

Three people have been arrested after a police officer was hit by a car in Harrogate.

The incident happened at 3.20pm on Tuesday 16 March, when officers approached a 'suspicious vehicle' on Bewerley Road.

The vehicle, a green Vauxhall Insignia, struck the police officer and knocked him over. The officer was taken to hospital with a serious leg injury.

Detectives say the car made off but was found a short time later.

Three people aged 24, 30 and 35, all from Leeds, have been arrested in connection with the incident.