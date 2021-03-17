UK's first clean hydrogen plant set for Saltend

The UK's first clean hydrogen plant is to be located in the Humber region which could cut CO2 emissions by nearly 900,000 tonnes a year.

£75 million has been granted for the project after the Government backed the Zero Carbon Humber bid.

Saltend will be home to Hydrogen to Humber Saltend (H2H Saltend). It will be the first clean hydrogen plant in the UK that will produce hydrogen from natural gas in combination with carbon capture and storage.

What the hydrogen plant could look like Credit: px Group

Initially the plant will allow industrial customers in the Saltend Chemicals Park to switch over to hydrogen fuelled energy and will reduce the amount of fossil fuels going into the Park’s gas-fired power plant.

Geoff Holmes, CEO of px Group which owns the plant says the plant will be integral to the UK's net carbon zero goals.

It is fantastic news for the Humber Region and for Saltend, which is quickly establishing itself at the heart of the UK Energy Transition and industrial decarbonisation Geoff Holmes, CEO of px Group

It's also hoped the investment will be a major boost to the local economy.

Map of H2H Saltend Credit: px Group

A short distance away from Hull, Saltend Chemicals Park is a 370-acre industrial park that produces over a million tonnes of chemicals every year and was acquired by px Group from BP Chemicals in 2018.