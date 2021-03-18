Sheffield City Council has announced that they will provide food vouchers to families of children on free school meals during the Easter holidays.

The council has already supported families with similar measures during the October, Christmas and February holidays; with each child being given a voucher worth £30 per week.

Over 31,000 children in the city will benefit from the scheme, according to Sheffield City Council.

The topic of free school meals during school holidays has been in the national conversation for several months following a campaign by the footballer Marcus Rashford.

Councillor Bob Johnson, Leader of Sheffield City Council said: "These last 12 months have been hugely difficult for everyone, especially families facing financial hardship.

"Although we are beginning to see a roadmap out of the current pandemic, we know that many families need this provision to continue at the moment.

"These vouchers will provide support to families so that they can enjoy quality time together this Easter without having to worry about where their child’s next meal is coming from."

Families will be given a £30 voucher per child.

There are also plans from the council to provide a range of free activities for children during the holidays.

Councillor Mary Lea, Cabinet Member for Culture, Parks and Leisure said that there were plans to expand the scheme into the summer holidays.

She added: "I am really pleased that Sheffield Healthy Holiday scheme is back for the Easter break.

"After the year we’ve all had and the recent return to schools again, I hope it will provide a much-welcomed opportunity for families to bond over healthy food and enriching activities."

Information on the scheme can be found at the council's website.