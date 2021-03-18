Keighley women's only vaccine clinic UK first

The UK's first women only vaccination clinic has opened in Keighley.

Local GP groups and Keighley Association for Women and Children's Centre have teamed up to create the clinic, in a bid to remove barriers that may have prevented some women from taking up the vaccine.

Despite efforts to promote vaccine uptake by local public health teams, higher levels of vaccine hesitancy among the less well off remains, particularly among people from non-white ethnic backgrounds.

However, the clinic has already been overbooked, which they say highlights the demand for such a service.

Naz Kazmi, from the Keighley Association for Women and Children's Centre says it is important that people know the facts about the vaccine and trust the reasons to have it.

We have lost a great many members of our community to Covid including some of our community leaders. "We want to help educate our community about the vaccine and encourage everyone to have the vaccine when invited. Naz Kazmi, Keighley Association for Women and Children's Centre

Dr Matt Curtis, who is involved with the clinic said: “We are keen to spread our message and information about the vaccines to parts of the local population who may not have access to the facts surrounding the vaccine and the vaccination program.

"We are willing to work with everyone and create spaces that are sensitive to people’s cultures and beliefs to ensure there are no barriers to vaccine take up.