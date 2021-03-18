Lincolnshire's tourism industry to get £500,000 boost over next 18 months

Lincolnshire County Council will be investing half a million pounds in the county's tourism sector, it has been announced today.

The money is set to strengthen environmentally-friendly tourism in the region and will provide businesses with a "green tourism tool kit" and sponsor a new green tourism category in the Lincolnshire Tourism Awards.

The council has said that the money will provide a "green package holiday" to tourists coming to the county.

It is hoped that the money and easing of coronavirus restrictions will revive the tourism industry in Lincolnshire over the next two years.

Cllr Colin Davie, executive councillor for economy and place, said: "This year we are expecting our county to be incredibly popular as a tourist destination, both for people who live here and from elsewhere in the country.

"As part of the council's £12m support package for the local economy, it was really important that we allocated money specifically for this critical sector."

A new Visit Lincolnshire website has also been launched today and will give visitors the chance to book accommodation, dining and days out from the site.

Cllr Colin Davie added: "The development of the site has been a long-term piece of work but I'm delighted we've been able to accelerate this using some of the tourism funding. This means the website will go live as people plan their summer holidays."