Man dies after cars rebounds on M62

A man has died after car struck barriers and rebound onto the M62.

The crash involved six vehicles and happened on the Eastbound carriageway at about 2.30pm Tuesday, close to Junction 22.

Four people were treated for injuries.

One of those, a 39-year-old man from Huddersfield, was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 37-year old male remains in hospital with serious injuries.

It is thought most of the vehicles were in collision after a Ford Fiesta struck barriers and rebounded on to the carriageway, which caused following vehicles to brake suddenly.

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage of the collision near the border of West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester to come forward.