North Yorkshire teacher jailed after hiding camera in school bathroom

A teacher from North Yorkshire who hid a camera in a school bathroom has been jailed for 20 months on seven counts of child sexual offences.

Thomas Ball, aged 30, from Birmingham, was described as police investigating the case as a "cold and calculating" individual, who originally denied the offences against him.

Ball hid the camera in the school he was working at in the summer of 2018.

Police were able to prove that Ball had purchased the camera through "extensive digital evidence" against him - he pleaded guilty to all charges at York Crown Court yesterday.

Detective Constable Adam Fenwick said: "Thomas Ball was in a trusted position of responsibility which he has blatantly abused for his own gratification."

He added: "He is a cold and calculating individual who carefully planned and premeditated his actions.

"He clearly poses a significant risk to young people and we hope his sentencing will give some closure to the victim and their family."