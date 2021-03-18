Prison sentence increase after Leeds Carnival murder

A man jailed for murder over the stabbing of a man during Leeds carnival weekend has had his prison sentence increased.

Tcherno Ly died from a single stab wound to the chest after being attacked in Chapletown in August 2019.

Hussein Semusu, 21, and Beni Nami, 20 were convicted of murder and sentenced in December 2020.

Semusu's sentence originally had a minimum term of 16 years, but has now been increased to 20 years after an application was made under the Unduly Lenient Scheme.

Nami’s original sentence, which had a minimum term of 20 years, remains unchanged.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Vanessa Rolfe, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said: “Tcherno Ly’s life was brutally cut short when he was stabbed to death in a street busy with people celebrating the carnival weekend.

“His family have been left absolutely devastated at his death in such sudden and violent circumstances.

“No amount of time in prison could ever truly compensate them for their loss but we hope the increase in Semusu’s sentence will more accurately reflect the seriousness of his actions and the pain he and Nami have caused to Tcherno’s family.