The life of a football supporter can be both a joyous and miserable existence - just ask fans of Barnsley and Sheffield Wednesday.

The Tykes are enjoying a wonderful season and last night made it nine wins from their last ten matches with a 3-1 win at Wycombe to consolidate their spot in the Championship playoffs.

Cauley Woodrow scoring for Barnsley against Wycombe Credit: PA

From surviving relegation on the final day of last season to making a late push for promotion to the Premier League, Barnsley have been the underdog story of the season, for our region certainly, but maybe even the country.

There's that feeling amongst Barnsley fans that we deserve to be where we are - the last time we lost was back in January. It's a shame we can't be there, a shame we can't support them but it's a good time to wake up in a morning with another three (points) isn't it? Carlo van de Watering, The Red Report Podcast

Wednesday on the other hand are enduring a real slump. Last night's draw against Huddersfield was their eighth match without a win. They're second bottom of the Championship, nine points from safety and staring relegation squarely in the face.

Sheffield Wednesday's Josh Windass Credit: PA

We're resigned to the fact that next season we'll be playing in League One. You sit and watch the games week in and week out as most of us are doing at the moment and there's no actual belief where we're going to pick up points anywhere. It's a strange feeling because I've been supporting the club for a long time and I can't remember a time it's been this painful. Stevie Spence, The Wednesday Week Podcast

On Saturday both teams meet at Oakwell.

Will Barnsley make it 11 games unbeaten? Or will Wednesday get their first win in nine?

The result might not change their fate, but it will change the fans' mood. If only for a few hours.