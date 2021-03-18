RSPCA appeal after duck shot with cross bolt on Huddersfield canal

The RSPCA in West Yorkshire is appealing for information after a duck was killed with a cross-bolt pistol on a canal in Huddersfield.

The animal-welfare charity was contacted by a member of the public after the animal was spotted in distress on the Leeds-Liverpool canal.

The bird was sadly found dead later on by animal rescue officer Rebecca Goulding, who had tried to rescue the duck before it managed to swim away.

Rebecca also found a number of other bolts around the canal, leading to concerns that someone is targeting other wildlife in the area.

She said: "It is very concerning that someone is carrying a weapon around in a public area and has deliberately targeted an innocent animal like this poor duck.

"Members of the public using this area have told me they have found spent bolts in this area for about two weeks prior to the incident on Sunday so it concerns me other wildlife may have been targeted and their bodies have not been found

"In this case, the bolt had literally skewered the poor duck and it must have been in a lot of pain and very frightened."

It is illegal to kill wild birds without a license in the UK and anyone with any information about this incident is asked to call the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.