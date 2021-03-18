GPs have said that delays to vaccine supply shouldn't cause huge concern, despite parts of our region having some of the highest infection rates in England.

It comes after Health Secretary, Matt Hancock told MPs a batch of 1.7m vaccines was held up for retesting and delays in shipments from India were among the reasons for the shortages.

NHS England stated there would be "significant reduction" in the weekly supply next month, adding no further appointments should be booked for April.

But Dr Danielle Mc Seveney Deputy Chair, BMA Yorkshire has said it shouldn't result in mass-cancellations.

"There should be a steady supply. We should be able to continue our second doses in a measured way."

However, two Hull MPs have called for answers from the government on warnings that coronavirus vaccine supplies could fall short next month.

Hull's infection rate stands at nearly three times the national average, while Barnsley, North East Lincolnshire, Rotherham and North Lincolnshire are also among the top ten areas with the highest covid rates nationwide.

Credit: Nigel French/PA Archive/PA Images

Labour Hull East MP Karl Turner said Health Secretary Matt Hancock needed to explain the potential shortage of vaccines, while Hull West and Hessle's Emma Hardy said the shortages were "concerning" but added she had met with local NHS officials who told her none were reported locally.

The Health Secretary said supplies would be "tighter" in April, adding the NHS still had a "huge amount" of second doses of the vaccine to administer.

Mr Hancock said no appointments would be cancelled and a target to have everyone in the top nine priority groups vaccinated by mid-April would still be met.

Health bosses in Lincolnshire have also said people should continue to book their appointments, stating there will be enough vaccine doses to cover the first phase of the government's rollout and some second doses as well.