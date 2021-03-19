The 2021 Super League season, which begins in less than a week, will be Daryl Powell's last as Head Coach of the Castleford Tigers.

The 55 year old will step down after eight years in charge, during which time he led the club to it's first ever League Leaders Shield in 2017, a Challenge Cup final, a Super League grand final and four playoff campaigns.

This is my eighth full season in charge which for a coach is a long time and towards the end of last season, I sat down with Ian Fulton and explained what I wanted to do. For both me and the Club, it is the right time, I want to finish what has been an unbelievably great time for me at Castleford personally in a positive way this year. Daryl Powell

Born in Ackworth, Powell supported Castleford as a boy but never played for the club. A highly respected and talented stand-off at Keighley and Leeds, Powell also represented England and Great Britain.

He moved into coaching at Keighley in 1996, and after spells at Leeds and Featherstone, Powell landed the job at Castleford in 2013.

Daryl Powell Credit: PA

After transforming the club from perennial Super League strugglers to title challengers, Powell was named coach of the year in 2014 after leading Castleford to their first Wembley appearance in 20 years.

Defeat to his old club Leeds in the Challenge Cup final was repeated three years later in the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Castleford has been my club; I supported the team as a young fella and for me to be able to coach the team has been a dream come true. I almost achieved the very pinnacle by winning the Grand Final, but I think we have been super consistent, and I think we have played in the true Cas style, in a Classy Cas way. Daryl Powell

Powell has one final year at his boyhood club to break his cup final hoodoo. Castleford's Super League campaign kicks off a week on Sunday against Warrington.