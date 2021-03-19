Grimsby cat found stabbed twice

The RSPCA is investigating after a cat managed to crawl home with serious stab wounds, one of which had punctured his liver.

Lynx was rushed to Blue Cross Veterinary Hospital in Grimsby, Lincolnshire, where he had emergency surgery to save his life.

RSPCA inspector Thomas Hutton, said: “Thankfully, Lynx was lucky to survive and has now recovered from his surgery and is doing really well. It’s a miracle.

“Vets said the two wounds were around 3cm deep and had been caused by some sort of blade. One had punctured his liver and the other had gone straight through his spleen.”

Lynx crawled home after being stabbed twice Credit: RSPCA

Lynx’s owner rushed him to the vet on 1 March after he’d managed to crawl back to his home, in Grimsby, with the bleeding wounds.

Thomas added: “It’s incredibly concerning to think someone may have inflicted these wounds on Lynx deliberately and I’d like to hear from anyone with any information that could help our investigations.

“If you have any information about what happened to Lynx or who may be responsible for this awful attack please call our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”