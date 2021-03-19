An Indian lizard has been discovered in a shipment of stones from the subcontinent to a West Yorkshire garden.

The RSPCA were called to the home in Pontefract when the critter was discovered amongst the stones in the delivery, having travelled over 4000 miles to get there.

The homeowner had managed to contain the lizard and he has been taken to a reptile specialist in the area.

He was confirmed to be an Oriental Garden Lizard, known to be native throughout Asia.

Animal Rescue Officer Liz Braidley said: The member of the public who discovered this critter in a shipment of Indian stones was very surprised!

"They managed to contain the lizard and call us right away. He was healthy and lively, especially considering the long journey he must have undertaken."

Last year the RSPCA had to rescue a lizard in East Yorkshire who had arrived in the region in a shipment of stones from India.