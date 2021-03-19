Leeds Pride cancelled for second year

Leeds Pride has been cancelled for the second year, despite it not being due to take place until August 1st.

Organisers say despite the plan to lift all restrictions by 21st June, they still can't guarantee the safety of attendees.

Over the last 15 years Leeds Pride has become one of Yorkshire’s leading events for the LGBT+ community, attracting over 50,000 people each year.

Whilst other events and festivals have announced that they are still taking place, organisers said is impossible to offer a Covid safe parade, where 10,000’s of people line the parade route through the city centre and a free entertainment offer open to all both in Millennium Square and on Lower Briggate.

They will instead work to organise 'satellite' events across the city where organisers will be able to regulate attendees.