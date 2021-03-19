Video report by Matt Price

Charities in the Calendar region are warning people not to buy pets from adverts on social media.

The demand for animals has gone up drastically during the last year and an ITV News investigation has found pages on Facebook appearing to show animals for sale, which goes against the policies of the site.

The Kennel Club have said that they would like to see better regulation of social media sites when it comes to animal sales.

Facebook has said that they have taken down the pages since ITV News spoke to them.

There are no current laws regulating advertising online, but there are laws targeting 'puppy farms' which means that owners must deal directly with the breeder or an animal shelter.

25% Of people in Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire wouldn't know how to spot a rogue breeder.

28% Of people in Yorkshire and North Lincolnshire paid money before seeing the puppy.

Facebook has said it has removed pet adverts found as part of an ITV News investigation. Credit: ITV News/Facebook

Animal welfare campaigners are calling on people to do their research before they buy a pet.

Marc Abraham, a vet and welfare campaigner, said: "People can't do enough research. Make sure you see the puppy interacting with its mum and be prepared to wait for a well-bred puppy.

"Don't just go online and order any old pup to be delivered because the more research you do and the people more you talk to the more likely you are to get a responsibly bred pet."

The RSPCA have also warned that people need to think about what will happen with their pets when people return to offices as covid restrictions are eased.

Haley Crooks, from Sheffield RSPCA, said: "You need to sit down and logically think: when I go back to work who is going to look after my pet.

"The main thing as well if you do go to get a pet start building them up to leave them on their own and join online puppy classes."