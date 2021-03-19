Sheffield man jailed for 9 years after being found guilty of assaulting woman

A "violent" man has been jailed for nine years after assaulting a woman after a night out in Sheffield.

Sergio Debrito, 27, was found guilty of Section 18 assault at Sheffield Crown Court earlier this week - Debrito attacked the woman in her own home after sharing a taxi with the victim and her friend.

Debrito locked the victim and her friend inside the house after being asked to stop taking photographs, he then knocked the woman unconscious and pushed her up against the front door before leaving.

He filmed the entire incident on his phone.

The victim was left with serious injuries to her face and pneumothorax, which has left her with long-term breathing problems.

This was a terrifying ordeal and left a young woman with serious injuries, Debrito is a violent man who should not be on the streets of our city. DC Shaun Vine, South Yorkshire Police

Detective Constable Shaun Vine added: "He was shameless in his actions and revelled in the fear he caused that night, carried out in his victim’s own home. I am pleased to see how seriously the courts have taken his deplorable behaviour and has rightly received a significant sentence for his actions."I would like to give my thanks to the victim who has been dignified throughout the whole process and has worked closely with us since the incident to help bring this man to justice."