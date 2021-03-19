As the days and the grass grow longer, the birds start singing and the temperature rises, like Spring sport in Sheffield is experiencing something of a rebirth.

Yes, the city's football clubs have struggled on the pitch over the last 12 months, but they have at least been on the pitch.

The Sheffield Eagles rugby league club haven't played a competitive match in over a year. The Sheffield Steelers ice hockey club haven't either. Sheffield FC - the World's oldest football team - have played just six matches.

Tonight though, the Eagles make their long awaited return to action when Mark Aston's men take on York in the first round of the Challenge Cup.

Olympic Legacy Park, Sheffield Credit: ITV Calendar

The downside - the match will take place at Doncaster's Keepmoat Stadium due to construction work at their soon-to-be new home the Olympic Legacy Park and no fans will be there to see it.

Sheffield Eagles Head Coach Mark Aston Credit: ITV Calendar

We've had some tough years over the last so many years but this year's been tough for lots of different reasons - for us as staff who love getting out on to the field and coaching, but also for the players. There is a new stadium starting and there's the World Cup coming to Sheffield as well so there's light at the end of the tunnel thank goodness. Mark Aston, Sheffield Eagles Head Coach

The Eagles will move back to Sheffield next year.

Sheffield FC, the world's oldest football club, also hope to move back to the city after 20 years playing in Dronfield, North Derbyshire. This month the club have unveiled plans for a new 4,000 seat stadium to be built in the Meadowhead area of Sheffield.

Sheffield FC Credit: ITV Calendar

Our vocation is always to play back in the city. We've finally got all the ducks in a row as they say in terms of politics and planning and the momentum is there, it just happens to have come through a pandemic. We're ready to move home. We've still got a few hurdles to get over but football's coming home to use a cliche. Richard Tims, Sheffield FC Chairman

After winning the Challenge Cup last March, little did the Sheffield Steelers know back then that although the champagne was no longer on ice they'd also be off the ice for well over a year.

Sheffield Arena, home of the Sheffield Steelers Credit: PA

I don't think anyone realised when we started how much we would need the fanbase but they've stepped up and done an unbelievable job. They've supported us in so many ways for the last 12 months. You feel like going out to each and every one of them and thanking them. We'll get time to do that in the months to come. Tony Smith, Sheffield Steelers Owner

If all goes well crowds will flock back to elite ice hockey from June. In the meantime the Steelers and 3 other clubs will play a mini league next month behind closed doors.

Gradually, spring is bringing with it a rebirth of sport in Sheffield.

After a year in the dark, it's hoped these clubs can now enjoy a bright future.