One year on since the first lockdown, two thousand pubs are thought to be lost forever in the UK. It's wiped out more than £8 billion in beer sales alone and 2.1 billion pints have not been poured due to closures.

And even when the pubs are allowed to reopen outdoors on April 12th, only a third in Leeds and Sheffield actually have beer gardens to serve people in.

In normal times, Bradfield Brewery on the outskirts of Sheffield would produce 300 barrels of beer every week

But with most of their staff furloughed and business restricted to sales of bottles, most of their barrels are lying empty.

Operations Manager Jackie Helliwell said it's very hard to estimate how much they need to brew.

"We need to try and work how many of these pubs are going to open and what their demand is going to be.

"We're very weather dependent. Even if they do open, if we have one week of bad weather that's us not selling as much or having a backlog if we brew too much."

Bradfield Brewery also own a number of pubs - including the King and Miller at nearby Deepcar.

It's run by Natalie and Tom, who will be able to open up on 12 April because of the pub's large beer garden.

"Hospitality business is uncertainty every day. With all the rules and stipulations it's just made things more difficult.

"But I can see a light at the end of the tunnel, which I couldn't before", said Natalie.

The Culture Secretary said today that he believes there is still a bright future for pubs and breweries.

"We've put huge amounts of support in to pubs through the furlough scheme, through business rate relief and so on, because we're determined to preserve that cherished national institution which is the great British boozer."

But it won't be until May 17th at the earliest when pubs and restaurants will be allowed to open indoors with restrictions.

Hotels and B&Bs could open and although most social contact rules will be lifted, gatherings of more than 30 will still be banned - apart from organised events, including sport, where up to ten thousand people will be allowed into the largest venues.

So while many pubs and restaurants are set to re-open and welcome outdoor guests from 12 April, the continuing roadmap out of lockdown could mean thousands more go under.