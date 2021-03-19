Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta to return on August bank holiday weekend

The annual Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta is to return on the August bank holiday weekend after being cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

The largest Hot Air Balloon gathering in the North of England, the event welcomes over 35,000 people each year, with over 50 balloons taking to the sky above York during the fiesta.

The event will be fenced off and covid-secure measures will be put in place, with organisers saying that track and trace will be used.

People will also need to purchase tickets for the festival, which went on sale this morning.

The event had originally been planned for May after the 2020 event was cancelled, but could not go ahead due to government restrictions.

It was rescheduled for September, but a clash with a race meeting has resulted in it being brought forward to August.

The government's current lockdown roadmap says that all restrictions could be eased by June 21.

Credit: PA

John Lowery, the event organiser, said. "Whilst we are disappointed to lose our September dates we intend to give people a real good family weekend.

"We want to party like it’s not 2020."

Tickets for the event will be charged at £3 a day, with £1 of each ticket going to local charities.

More information about the weekend can be found on the Yorkshire Balloon Fiesta website.