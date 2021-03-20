A family from Leeds is preparing to sleep out to raise awareness of the conflict in Syria..

The Asaf's are showing solidarity with Syrian refugees by sleeping in a tent tonight to help raise money for those displaced by the civil war.

This week marks 10 years since the conflict started in the country and Mum Naggina hopes this will give her children a greater appreciation of what they have.

She said: "We can go back in the house can't we the next day and the kids can sleep in a warm house and get hot food but these guys have been living like this endlessly. And I think it's really important for us to get out of our comfort zone, feel how they may feel for a night and just raise money, raise awareness. If the pandemic has taught us anything it should have taught us to be more human to each other and I think that should extend across the world."