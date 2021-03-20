Leeds United legend Peter Lorimer dies aged 74

Leeds United legend Peter Lorimer has died aged 74. The footballing hero was in a hospice and had been ill for some time.

Leeds United issued a statement today confirming the news. They described Peter as an 'all-time great' at Elland Road, winning every major domestic honour, starting with the League Cup in 1968, the First Division in 1969 and 1974, the Charity Shield in 1969 and the FA Cup in 1972.

It is with great sadness, Leeds United has learned of the passing of club legend Peter Lorimer this morning at the age of 74 following a long-term illness. Peter made a huge 705 appearances for the Whites over two spells and is the club’s record goal- scorer, having netted 238 times in all competitions. Leeds United

Peter Lorimer and Bobby Charlton pictured in 1973 Credit: Press Association

The statement concluded: "Peter’s contribution to Leeds United will never be forgotten and his passing leaves another huge hole in the Leeds United family.

He will always remain a club icon and his legacy at Elland Road will live on.Our thoughts are naturally with Peter’s wife Sue and the rest of his family at this difficult time."