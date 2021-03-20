South Yorkshire Police have released dash cam footage as they look to trace a driver who reversed into a police officer.

The incident took place in a supermarket carpark on Tuesday morning. The officer who was on a motorbike followed the driver after being alerted to the vehicle having no insurance.

After failing to stop, the driver then reversed towards the officer, who managed to manoeuvre out of the way, avoiding injury.

This type of behaviour is not acceptable, our officers come to work to serve their communities, not to be driven at and injured. “Those involved in criminality have no respect for the law and no respect for officers; we are all someone’s loved one and deserve to go home to our families at the end of each shift.” Operation Support Superintendent Paul McCurry, South Yorkshire Police

