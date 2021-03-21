A critical care nurse from York who became a viral internet sensation after posting her tearful reaction to panic buyers on social media says she would do the same again.

Dawn Bilbrough filmed herself crying in her car outside a Sainsbury's supermarket in the city in March last year after she went to stock up following a week at work.

The video, in which she says "people are stripping the shelves" and urges the public to "just stop it" went on to be viewed millions of times around the world.

Dawn says she never expected the reaction and struggles to watch the video even now, but adds that it prompted some to change their ways.

"People contacted me after seeing the video and said that they had been hoarding food, and that they had given it away, which pleased me," she said.

"I don't like watching it, but the impact it had – I think it touched a chord with so many people. I'm not sure what the desire behind it was but it did have an impact and things did change."

Dawn has worked in hospitals across Yorkshire during the pandemic Credit: Dawn Bilbrough

Days after she filmed the video the country went into lockdown. She said the announcement came as a relief to her and her colleagues, but added they could never have anticipated what was to come.

"To begin with, it sounds a bit trite, but it was kind of like, 'This is our destiny, this is what we're trained to do. We can do this' and we were all quite positive, but it was far worse than we could have imagined."

Dawn, who as an agency nurse has worked in hospitals across Yorkshire during the pandemic, says the mounting death toll and the unrelenting pressure of frontline work has taken its toll.

Dawn says the last year has been 'traumatic' Credit: Dawn Bilbrough

"It's been quite traumatic. From a work perspective, there's been no escape – it's been like living in a Covid bubble."

She says she's now assessing her future and is due to start a degree in psychology.

"I've definitely got different priorities," she says. "Long term I'm not sure of my future, but for now I will remain in nursing."