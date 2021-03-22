Five people from West Yorkshire have been jailed for a combined total of over 30 years for conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

West Yorkshire Police seized 9KG of cocaine and £139,000 as part of the operation against organised crime in the region.

Mohammed Asim Khan and Tobias Melgram, both from Bradford, arranged for three women to deliver cash to an address in Merseyside in exchange for 9KG of cocaine.

They were jailed for over 12 years and 9 years respectively after admitting to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs and possession of criminal property.

From Left: Karla Black, Tiana Warner and Lauren Holdsworth. Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Karla Black, Tiana Warner and Lauren Holdsworth were apprehended by police returning from Merseyside with the cocaine they had collected on behalf of Melgram and Khan.

Black was sentenced to three years in prison, whilst Warner and Holdsworth were both jailed for over three years.

A man from Merseyside was also jailed as part of the operation.

Detective Superintendent Carl Galvin, West Yorkshire Police, said: "This was very successful operation which saw significant sentences handed out by the court and illegal drugs and cash seized.

"The hard work and dedication of the team made these results possible. Illegal drugs are a menace to the communities we serve and by taking them off the streets the team are helping to make a real difference.

"I also want to thank our partners in Bradford District Police who helped in the operation. Teamwork with partners is vital to the success of Programme Precision."