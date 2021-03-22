"Medieval meme" found in West Yorkshire among latest treasures to be unearthed

A "snail man" mount which may have been "a form of medieval meme" has been discovered in Pontefract, West Yorkshire.

The object, which was discovered in 2020, depicts a human figure emerging from the snail shell on the back of a goat - the figure has its hands pressed together and is thought to have religious connotations.

It is believed that the mount dates back to AD 1200-1350.

While depictions of snail combat are a "mysterious medieval phenomenon", the "mount's more comical fusion of snail and man remains unexplained", experts said.

The British Museum said that a "good versus evil meaning" in the knight fighting the slimy snail could have "mutated to satirical connotations, a cultural phenomenon that means we can see this mount as an early meme" because of its humour.

Wakefield Museum has said they hope to acquire the object.

Credit: Yorkshire Archaeology Advisory Service/PA

Beverley Nenk, curator of later medieval collections at the British Museum, said: "This unusual silver-gilt mount may once have been attached to a leather belt or strap, or perhaps worn as a badge.

"The image of the praying knight emerging from a snail shell atop a goat implies an element of parody or satire.

"Snails are often depicted in the margins of medieval illuminated decorated manuscripts and are thought to symbolise cowardice, and this may be the intended meaning.

"The mount may be a satirical reference to cowardly or non-chivalric behaviour of opponents in battle, or as a parody of the upper or knightly classes. As such, it demonstrates the humour often found in medieval material culture."