Northern Powerhouse Rail could 'transform Bradford'

Plans are expected to be announced today for a new 'Northern Powerhouse' railway station in Bradford city centre.

Bradford Council Leader Cllr Susan Hinchliffe is set to outline a “bold” vision for a Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) station which hopes to transform the region's economy and bring an estimated 27,000 extra jobs into the city.

According to Bradford Council, Northern Powerhouse Rail will be a new high-speed rail network for the North of England aimed at increasing the rail capacity.

It's hoped that the new infrastructure will improve journey times and boost the number of trains per hour, allowing the northern economy to operate on a better level.

Tim Wood, Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) Director at Transport for the North, said: