Police appeal after woman sexually assaulted in Rawdon

Police are appealing for information after a woman was sexually assaulted in Rawdon on Sunday 21 March, 2021.

The victim, who's in her 20s, was walking in the countryside on Cliffe Drive shortly before 7pm on Sunday when she was grabbed by a man and attacked.

Detectives say that the man was disturbed when the victim’s phone rang, and he ran off further down Cliffe Drive. The woman ran back the way she had come across Rawdon golf course.

The man was described as being his 20s to 40s, wearing all black clothing, with the bottom half of his face covered with a mask or snood.

The incident occurred on a muddy tree-lined section of Cliffe Drive that lies between Woodlands Drive and Rawdon Hall Drive.

Detective Inspector Amanda Wimbles, of West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, said:

We are treating this incident very seriously and are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify the man responsible for this attack. The victim has been left distressed, and we have specially-trained officers supporting her. A scene is currently in place on the part of Cliffe Drive where the incident occurred, to undergo specialist searches. Detective Inspector, Amanda Wimbles

Officers would like to hear from anyone who was in the area around sunset when the incident occurred and saw anything that could assist the investigation.

Police say they are increasing their patrols of the area to reassure members of the public.